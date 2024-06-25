Monthly draw helps RVH get much needed equipment

Some needed equipment has been purchased for the region's largest hospital thanks to support from a growing monthly 50/50 draw.

Officials with the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Auxiliary say the size of its monthly 50/50 draw has grown to a now consistent level of at least $200,000 every month. The draw is part of the Keep Life Wild Campaign, which aims to raise $5 million for the hospital.

"By buying your tickets for our community 50/50 draw, you can not only win an amazing prize, but you're helping patients at RVH and helping us support patient care here," said Lise McCourt, the president of the Auxiliary. "So it is a win-win for all of us."

Throughout the draw's run, funds have been going towards a planned expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC-U). After recently purchasing three new isolates for the NIC-U, funds raised have been targeted to other pressing needs facing the hospital.

The Auxiliary has urgently invested in 30 state-of-the-art wheelchairs, a critical need identified by the hospital's management.

"My team moves hundreds of patients a day within RVH, so additional equipment is always a big challenge for us, and to have an additional 30 chairs will just help with the flow in the building," said Matt Forder, RVH's manager of logistics.

These wheelchairs come with various new features. Built with specialized ergonomic considerations in place, the chairs are made in a new style that makes them more durable than older wheelchairs. They are also made to be more comfortable.

"The cushioning that is on it and how easy it moves through the building will be a lot more convenient for patients when they are in it for a long period of time," said Forder.

With its goal of supporting the NIC-U now reached the Auxiliary will focus on new priorities starting in the Fall.

To get your tickets, click here.