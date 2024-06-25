BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police appeal to public for help locating wanted man

    Eduardo Ramos-Garcia is wanted for uttering threats, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest. (Source: South Simcoe Police Service) Eduardo Ramos-Garcia is wanted for uttering threats, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest. (Source: South Simcoe Police Service)
    Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted for several serious offences.

    According to South Simcoe Police, Eduardo Ramos-Garcia is wanted for uttering threats, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.

    He is also wanted on a Canada Border Services Agency immigration warrant.

