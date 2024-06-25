Police appeal to public for help locating wanted man
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted for several serious offences.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to South Simcoe Police, Eduardo Ramos-Garcia is wanted for uttering threats, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.
He is also wanted on a Canada Border Services Agency immigration warrant.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
'We need to regroup,' says Liberal minister and Ontario campaign co-chair in light of byelection loss
A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet and the party's Ontario co-chair for the next campaign says the Liberals 'need to regroup' after a shocking overnight byelection loss to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Two Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
-
Here’s why local humane societies are seeing more abandoned pets
Humane societies are seeing an alarming trend in Waterloo Region – long waitlists to surrender pets.
-
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
London
-
'Flames 20 feet in the sky': Arson suspected as vacant CN Rail building in St. Thomas catches fire
A vacant building known to be the home of vagrants in St. Thomas has gone up in flames. On Monday night around 11 p.m. the St. Thomas Fire Department was called to an abandoned building belonging to CN Rail at the north end of St. Catharine Street.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Nuclear waste safety case on display at GTA demo centre
Jeff Binns is one of many scientists who has spent the past two decades trying to come up with the safest way to keep Canada’s most radioactive waste safe for the next million years.
Windsor
-
Video appears to show vehicle T-boned by school bus at red light
Three students were on a school bus that allegedly ran a red light, colliding with an SUV passing through an intersection on June 19.
-
Windsor business fined $35,000 for 'discrimination and reprisal' of Indigenous transgender woman
The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has agreed Mad Wax Windsor Inc. “profoundly affected” a transgender woman for failing to provide a leg wax and taking the story to the media.
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
-
Railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Same Sault suspect charged with another assault using a metal baseball bat
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say an 18-year-old suspect is now charged with assaulting two people with a metal bat on the same day.
-
Suspect drives truck through front door of Sault business, then surrenders to police
A dispute turned violent in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday when a suspect drove their truck through the front door of a business, causing a lot of damage and injuring one person.
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at south end auto shop
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a two-alarm blaze at an auto shop in the city's south end Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which involved vehicles and several tires, was brought under control in about an hour.
-
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
-
Wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. injures 2
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
-
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
'We are ready to crowdsource this': Toronto philanthropist offers $1M to help keep Ontario Science Centre open
A Toronto philanthropist is offering up $1 million to help keep the Ontario Science Centre open for the summer following the abrupt closure of the beloved North York museum last week.
Montreal
-
Appeal rejected, hazing abuse class-action lawsuit against QMJHL to go ahead
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge to the authorization of a class-action lawsuit that alleges hazing abuse in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen dies after being hit riding e-scooter in Montreal
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
Atlantic
-
Construction woes continue during peak season in downtown Sydney, N.S.
Street construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., continues into the busy summer months.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP
A man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.
-
'It actually makes me very emotional': Sussex residents rejoice over flood mitigation plans
Residents of Sussex, N.B., are rejoicing over the upcoming flood mitigation plans after the town saw much damage in a flood earlier in the year.
Winnipeg
-
General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze
The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.
-
RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation
Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.
-
'It's incredible': Majority of dogs seized from Winnipeg home last month adopted
The majority of the 68 dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home last month have been adopted.
Calgary
-
Calgary feeder main repairs complete, water service could be restored sooner than expected
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
-
19-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Stoney Trail suffers critical injuries
Calgary police say a man hit by a car on Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning is recovering in hospital.
-
Emaciated bear cub found wandering Alberta town released back into wild
A southern Alberta wildlife clinic has released a bear back into the wild after the animal was found wandering through the town of Westlock last Halloween.
Edmonton
-
Police report few arrests despite 33,000 at Oilers Stanley Cup Game7 watch party
Edmonton Oilers fans didn’t get the Stanley Cup, but numbers from police suggest they would qualify for the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy.
-
'I'm heartbroken': Edmonton Oilers fan reactions to disappointing Game 7 result
Oilers fans have felt many highs and lows throughout this season and adding on a loss after Game 7 has left many upset, but proud of how far the team went from nearly being swept in the final series.
-
30,000 free consolation pizzas to be handed out to Oilers fans on Wednesday
Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.
Regina
-
Province finalizes funding deal for YQR's direct flights to Minneapolis
The provincial government recently finalized a funding agreement for Regina International Airport's direct WestJet flights between Regina and Minneapolis.
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
'Finally ... putting shovels in the ground': After much ado, Saskatoon central library project kicks off
Saskatoon's new central library is officially taking shape.
Vancouver
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
New trial ordered in B.C. stalking case
B.C.'s highest court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of multiple crimes related to the alleged stalking and harassment of the same woman.
-
Mounties trying to ID body found in B.C. Interior river
Mounties say they're trying to identify a body that was found in a B.C. river over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Pembina, B.C. First Nation give green light to multibillion-dollar LNG project
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
B.C. Grindr fraudster convicted of breaching probation by using app
A B.C. man who was court-ordered not to use Grindr after he was convicted of using the app to target victims for fraud was found guilty of breaching his probation.