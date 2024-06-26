'Saved my life,' Muskoka clinic eases patient volumes at emergency department
With the opening of The Annex in Huntsville, hundreds of patients are able to avoid the emergency room.
Physicians say patient visits are full, with each provider seeing roughly 20 patients daily.
"To date, we've seen 4,000 patients since we opened, and some of those are repeat patients who come back repeatedly for various chronic diseases or acute issues. Our early data shows that we've probably kept about 1,400 people out of emerg at minimum," said Dr. Melanie Mar, Algonquin Family Health Team lead.
Even with appointment-only service, Mar says volume is expected to spike during the summer with tourism.
"We anticipate that we're going to get a lot of tourists. We are going to be available to them because we want to keep them out of emerg, and we will do our best to service both. So, we're hoping that with the increase in resources, we will be able to help with the volume," said Mar.
The Annex health care clinic in Huntsville, Ont. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
Patients say having The Annex has been lifesaving.
"No doctors here now, so a good place to come is here, and they're very efficient, willing to help, and they saved my life. I have COPD, and my breathing was getting very terrible," said Glenn Jones, patient at The Annex.
The centre received over half a million dollars in funding this year to expand its services.
"We are really looking at those other marginalized populations and how we can best serve them, and that will include people who have mental health issues, youth, transgender communities, that kind of thing," said Mar.
Currently, the hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, although officials say that with this funding, the target is to open five days a week as they hire more staff.
