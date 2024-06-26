Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations

High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.

Defence counsel for Sgt. Bruce Gardiner requested another adjournment in his case this afternoon, and the Crown told the court that both sides are "very close to resolution."

Gardiner, 52, became a Barrie police officer about 20 years ago following a career in the NHL.

According to court documents, Gardiner was accused of harassing communication and threatening to release photos of the other officer. Barrie police said the allegations stemmed from off-duty incidents between 2016 and 2018.

Publication bans prevent the release of any evidence heard during Gardiner's hearings and the identity of the complainant.

The potential resolution to the case comes as Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates faces two charges of discreditable conduct relating to on-duty incidents following an investigation by the OPP's Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership.

Gates was charged with the second allegation of misconduct a few weeks ago. The first discreditable conduct charge was laid in December. Barrie police say the matters are connected.

A former OPP chief adjudicator presided over Gates' virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Gates has been a member of the police service in Barrie for 22 years and is married to Police Chief Rich Johnston.

She attended the Barrie Courthouse several times earlier this year during Gardiner's preliminary hearings.

The Gardiner matter is scheduled to return in a week. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

Gates has her next hearing dates set for the end of July.