Two riding lawnmowers stolen in Huntsville: OPP

Police are asking for the public's help locating two riding lawnmowers were taken out of a locked area in Huntsville.

On June 19, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., an individual(s) cut a section of wire and damaged a lock to enter a property on Howland Drive.

The two riding lawnmowers were then moved onto a U-Haul truck and departed.

The lawnmowers are described as a Cub Cadet 22 HP Zero Turn 46" Deck and a Cub Cadet 23 HP 46" Fab Deck XT2 ENDURO.

The value of stolen property is over $5,000.

You may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.