BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two riding lawnmowers stolen in Huntsville: OPP

    An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image. An OPP cruiser is shown in this file image.
    Share

    Police are asking for the public's help locating two riding lawnmowers were taken out of a locked area in Huntsville.

    On June 19, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., an individual(s) cut a section of wire and damaged a lock to enter a property on Howland Drive.

    The two riding lawnmowers were then moved onto a U-Haul truck and departed.

    The lawnmowers are described as a Cub Cadet 22 HP Zero Turn 46" Deck and a Cub Cadet 23 HP 46" Fab Deck XT2 ENDURO.

    The value of stolen property is over $5,000.

    You may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News