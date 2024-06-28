BARRIE
Barrie

    • Innisfil man charged in 2008 sexual assault

    Shannon William Eric Secord, 54, of Innisfil, Ont. is seen in 2005 (L) 2011 (C), and 2024 (R). (Source: YRP) Shannon William Eric Secord, 54, of Innisfil, Ont. is seen in 2005 (L) 2011 (C), and 2024 (R). (Source: YRP)
    Charges have been laid against a man from Innisfil accused of an alleged sexual assault stemming back nearly 16 years.

    The York Regional Police Cold Case Unit says investigators arrested Shannon William Eric Secord, 54, in connection with the alleged incident that happened on October 24, 2008.

    They say a suspect grabbed a woman who was walking in the area of Cronsberry Road and Highway 48 in Georgina and sexually assaulted her. He fled the scene, and she called the police.

    Police charged Secord on Wednesday this week with sexual assault and forcible confinement. They released pictures showing how he looked around the time of the alleged assault and the present day.

    "Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward," police stated in a release issued Friday.

    "There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence. A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature," the authorities noted.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Cold Case Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6000, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.

    The allegations against Secord have not been tested in court.

