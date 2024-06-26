Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth

Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.

Police say that between 9:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a driver travelling on the 15th Sideroad between the 12th and 13th Lines was pulled over by two men in vehicles with flashing lights.

"The victim was uncomfortable with the interaction and reported the incident to police," the OPP release stated.

Police did not elaborate on the interaction between the men and the driver.

The suspects wore blue vests with the word POLICE on the front and back, an OPP crest above, and name tags with a Canadian flag on them.

"They had a radio, handcuffs, and a holster. Dark long-sleeve shirts and pants with a yellow stripe," OPP stated.

One of the suspects is described as being five feet 10 inches tall, with a stocky build and red hair, and the second is six feet four inches tall, with spiky black hair, a goatee, and a scar under his left eye.

Police say the fraudulent officers got into separate vehicles: a dark-coloured Ford Taurus with red and blue lights on the grill, interior visors and a push bar, and a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with interior flashing lights.

Safety Precautions

The OPP says officers and even off-duty officers should always be able to provide the public with the name of their service, detachment, badge number and rank and produce a badge and warrant card without delay.

Residents can ask to see an officer's badge and warrant card, especially if the situation feels suspicious.

"Those who suspect they have been pulled over or confronted by a police impersonator should lock their doors and immediately call 911," the OPP noted.

"Do not get out of your vehicle. If possible, try to write down a description of the person, their vehicle, and their license plate as soon as it is safe to do so," the authorities added.

Police urge anyone with information on the officer impersonators, including dash camera footage, to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-434-1939.