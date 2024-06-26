Barrie police seek suspects in break-in & theft from Anne Street business

Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing roughly $1,000 worth of items after breaking into a Barrie business.

According to police, the duo smashed the front door to get inside the Anne Street and Jacobs Terrace business Tuesday night around 9:30, allegedly stealing cash, trading card packages and singles.

Police say the suspects were caught on video surveillance.

One suspect wore a red hoodie, black pants, black and white Nike shoes, a light face mask - possibly a medical mask, and carried a black garbage bag.

The other wore a light-coloured jacket, dark pants, dark footwear, a black balaclava covering his head and face, blue gloves and a white satchel bag with black straps. He was carrying a green bag.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact the investigating officer via email.