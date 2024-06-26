BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie police seek suspects in break-in & theft from Anne Street business

    Barrie police officers - file image. (CTV News) Barrie police officers - file image. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing roughly $1,000 worth of items after breaking into a Barrie business.

    According to police, the duo smashed the front door to get inside the Anne Street and Jacobs Terrace business Tuesday night around 9:30, allegedly stealing cash, trading card packages and singles.

    Police say the suspects were caught on video surveillance.

    One suspect wore a red hoodie, black pants, black and white Nike shoes, a light face mask - possibly a medical mask, and carried a black garbage bag.

    The other wore a light-coloured jacket, dark pants, dark footwear, a black balaclava covering his head and face, blue gloves and a white satchel bag with black straps. He was carrying a green bag.

    Police ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact the investigating officer via email.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News