OPP investigates alleged assault in Midland

Investigators are looking into an incident that happened over the weekend in Midland and left one person hospitalized with injuries consistent with being attacked with an edged weapon.

Provincial police say the alleged assault happened early Saturday afternoon at a Midland Avenue business when two men got into a fight.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find a 40-year-old man needing medical attention.

Police described his injuries as minor.

They say the incident was targeted, and there is no threat to public safety.

Still, no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators encourage anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, via email, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.