Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home

An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.

Officers with the Barrie Police Service and OPP Internet Child Exploitation Units took the 38-year-old man into custody last week following a search of an Orillia residence.

Police seized several computer devices, sex toys and child pornography books.

The accused is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing and later released to a surety with several court conditions.

Police say more charges are possible, pending the forensics on the seized devices.