Mounting opposition to Barrie's' boundary change proposal with neighbouring municipalities

As the City of Barrie continues to push forward with its plans for a negotiated boundary change with its neighbouring municipalities, there are new indications of how strong the opposition to the plan is.

On Wednesday, a representative from the group Friends of the Future brought forward a petition to Oro-Medonte council with thousands of signatures from residents who oppose the proposal.

The plan, which was first brought forward by Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall late last year, calls for a shift in boundaries between Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte with Nuttall saying the City is unable to build new industrial land within its existing limits.

"Basically, we do as a community support Mayor Nuttall's desire to bring industry to Barrie because both our communities will benefit economically and culturally if industry is developed," said Jane Voorheis, who spoke before Oro-Medonte council Wednesday. "But this land, this land in Oro-Medonte, is the wrong location for industry."

Alongside fellow members of Friends of the Future, which was formed after the plan came to light in late 2023, Voorheis helped collect a petition with just over 3,000 signatures from residents in Barrie and Oro-Medonte who oppose the plan.

Among the concerns are negative impacts on residents' quality of life. The group cites many people's worries about increased noise, pollution and safety concerns that could come with a major industrial expansion near Barrie's Ward 1 border.

As part of the proposal Nuttall is looking to expand into the area east of Penetanguishene Road, south of Gore Road, west of Line 1 South and north of the Shanty Bay rural settlement area.

"I think - potentially - that area is best for more housing," said Oro-Medonte Mayor Randy Greenlaw. "I think there are other areas that would be more suitable within a ten minute radius of Barrie for industrial employment lands."

Other concerns include the character of the area being compromised and environmental concerns. During her presentation to Oro-Medonte council, Voorheis said the area is home to environmentally protected areas that lure many from throughout the community to enjoy.

Voorheis made her deputation to council alongside Barrie Ward 1 resident Franca Marinelli. The two have connected throughout the process, with Marinelli representing the more than 1,700 Barrie residents who signed the petition against the plan, more than the number of Oro-Medonte residents who signed.

"Residents strongly fear it will threaten the peace and tranquillity that drew them to this quiet part of the city," Marinelli said during her deputation.

The Barrie residents mentioned worries over an impact on property values. According to Marinelli, many residents have concerns that new industrial facilities could negatively impact the values of homes along the current boundary with Oro-Medonte.

"It fragments industrial zones, and the interchange that trucks would have to go to Highway 11 is fraught with problems," Voorheis said. "They would have to spend a huge amount of money renovating that interchange. There's a church there. There is a graveyard there, and it just doesn't bode well for transportation."

Voorheis and Marinelli's deputation to Oro-Medonte council came one week to the day after Premier Doug Ford publicly endorsed Nuttall's proposal during a visit to Simcoe County. While attending a private fundraiser, Ford told CTV News the deal on the table is one that will benefit the entire region.

"He's a responsible leader, and he needs to expand Barrie, and hopefully they'll we'll work with him - the other municipality - because it benefits everything," Ford said.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed in a joint statement that negotiations on Nuttall's boundary proposal are continuing behind closed doors with the assistance of a provincial mediator.

"I think we're at a very good spot because all four municipalities, which would be the County of Simcoe, Springwater, Oro-Medonte and the City of Barrie, are all sitting at the table to try and find a solution together," Oro-Medonte's mayor said.

Despite many obstacles ahead, Voorheis said she remains optimistic. "When people show their heart, and they show their concerns, and they come out in droves to sign petitions, you have to have faith, and we have faith."

Friends of the Future hopes to bring their petition to Barrie City Council once they resume sitting after a summer break.