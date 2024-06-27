Mounting opposition to Barrie's' boundary change proposal with neighbouring municipalities
As the City of Barrie continues to push forward with its plans for a negotiated boundary change with its neighbouring municipalities, there are new indications of how strong the opposition to the plan is.
On Wednesday, a representative from the group Friends of the Future brought forward a petition to Oro-Medonte council with thousands of signatures from residents who oppose the proposal.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The plan, which was first brought forward by Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall late last year, calls for a shift in boundaries between Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte with Nuttall saying the City is unable to build new industrial land within its existing limits.
"Basically, we do as a community support Mayor Nuttall's desire to bring industry to Barrie because both our communities will benefit economically and culturally if industry is developed," said Jane Voorheis, who spoke before Oro-Medonte council Wednesday. "But this land, this land in Oro-Medonte, is the wrong location for industry."
Alongside fellow members of Friends of the Future, which was formed after the plan came to light in late 2023, Voorheis helped collect a petition with just over 3,000 signatures from residents in Barrie and Oro-Medonte who oppose the plan.
Among the concerns are negative impacts on residents' quality of life. The group cites many people's worries about increased noise, pollution and safety concerns that could come with a major industrial expansion near Barrie's Ward 1 border.
As part of the proposal Nuttall is looking to expand into the area east of Penetanguishene Road, south of Gore Road, west of Line 1 South and north of the Shanty Bay rural settlement area.
"I think - potentially - that area is best for more housing," said Oro-Medonte Mayor Randy Greenlaw. "I think there are other areas that would be more suitable within a ten minute radius of Barrie for industrial employment lands."
Other concerns include the character of the area being compromised and environmental concerns. During her presentation to Oro-Medonte council, Voorheis said the area is home to environmentally protected areas that lure many from throughout the community to enjoy.
Voorheis made her deputation to council alongside Barrie Ward 1 resident Franca Marinelli. The two have connected throughout the process, with Marinelli representing the more than 1,700 Barrie residents who signed the petition against the plan, more than the number of Oro-Medonte residents who signed.
"Residents strongly fear it will threaten the peace and tranquillity that drew them to this quiet part of the city," Marinelli said during her deputation.
The Barrie residents mentioned worries over an impact on property values. According to Marinelli, many residents have concerns that new industrial facilities could negatively impact the values of homes along the current boundary with Oro-Medonte.
"It fragments industrial zones, and the interchange that trucks would have to go to Highway 11 is fraught with problems," Voorheis said. "They would have to spend a huge amount of money renovating that interchange. There's a church there. There is a graveyard there, and it just doesn't bode well for transportation."
Voorheis and Marinelli's deputation to Oro-Medonte council came one week to the day after Premier Doug Ford publicly endorsed Nuttall's proposal during a visit to Simcoe County. While attending a private fundraiser, Ford told CTV News the deal on the table is one that will benefit the entire region.
"He's a responsible leader, and he needs to expand Barrie, and hopefully they'll we'll work with him - the other municipality - because it benefits everything," Ford said.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed in a joint statement that negotiations on Nuttall's boundary proposal are continuing behind closed doors with the assistance of a provincial mediator.
"I think we're at a very good spot because all four municipalities, which would be the County of Simcoe, Springwater, Oro-Medonte and the City of Barrie, are all sitting at the table to try and find a solution together," Oro-Medonte's mayor said.
Despite many obstacles ahead, Voorheis said she remains optimistic. "When people show their heart, and they show their concerns, and they come out in droves to sign petitions, you have to have faith, and we have faith."
Friends of the Future hopes to bring their petition to Barrie City Council once they resume sitting after a summer break.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and News Channel's special coverage
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
U.S. sanctions Boeing for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation
Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about a federal investigation of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
-
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in Woolwich.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
London
-
Huron OPP lay drug trafficking charges in Exeter
On Tuesday, an investigation into two people in the Exeter area came to a close, when police used a warrant to enter their property.
-
London police on the hunt for two suspects in break and enters in southeast London
Two break and enters in the southeast end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects. Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.
-
London native walks home with Dream Lottery prize
A London native was dreaming big when he bought a ticket for the Dream Lottery, with a grand prize win of a fully furnished home in London, a condo in Port Stanley, plus $250,000 cash. Born and raised in London, Michael Dennan threw his lucky horseshoe in the ring.
Windsor
-
Six commercial trucks set on fire, police seek suspects
Windsor police say they want to identify arson suspects after six commercial vehicles were deliberately set on fire.
-
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
-
Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person
Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.
Northern Ontario
-
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
-
Victim was lured to residence by former partner, ‘ambushed and assaulted,’ northern Ont. police say
Two people have been charged in East Ferris Township after a victim was lured into an ambush and attacked by their former partner.
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
-
Sault police charge woman accused in stabbing
A northern Ontario woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after a stabbing at a home in Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
-
Police watchdog investigates after shooting death of a man in Kenora
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
Dead crow sculpture that ruffled some feathers to remain along Ottawa pathway until 2025
The National Capital Commission says the "When the Rubber Meets the Road" sculpture by Gerald Beaulieu will be on display until June 2025. The sculpture is located a short walk from the Pimisi LRT Station.
Toronto
-
Toronto police say gunfire incidents up 74 per cent from last year as they launch tow truck task force
Toronto has seen a staggering 74 per cent increase in gunfire incidents compared to the same time last year and police said Thursday that they have identified some disturbing trends which are contributing to the violence.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
-
Montreal transit users will be able to use their smartphones to board the metro, bus
Montreal transit riders can expect to use their smartphones to pay as they board the bus and metro next year, the regional transit authority said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
-
'I do have concerns': N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs clarifies comments made on province's education system
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits he does have some "frustration" with the province’s public school system, but claims recent comments he made were not specifically directed at teachers.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
People living in Winnipeg home that exploded are alive: police
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Calgary
-
Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs
A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.
-
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
-
Calgary woman freed from sex trafficking, man charged by ALERT
Police say one man is facing charges and a Calgary woman has been rescued from sex trafficking following an almost two-month-long investigation.
Edmonton
-
Ken Holland leaves Oilers ahead of draft, free agency
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Picture released of person who stabbed security guard
Edmonton police are searching for the person who stabbed a security guard at a construction site in the early hours of June 2.
Regina
-
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July
Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.
-
Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police
Moose Jaw's Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE: Saskatoon residents spar in special hearing over housing accelerator fund
Over 50 speakers are scheduled to debate the pros and cons of the proposed zoning changes for the federal housing accelerator fund in a special hearing at Saskatoon's city hall on Thursday morning.
-
Nutrien says no one was injured in fire at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine
Emergency crews were on the scene at Nutrien’s Vanscoy potash mine following a fire on Thursday morning.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
-
Gas prices drop in Metro Vancouver ahead of long weekend
Drivers planning a road trip for the Canada Day holiday will get some relief when fuelling up, as Metro Vancouver gas prices dropped before the long weekend.
-
Former NAIG president to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame
One of the pioneers of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) is part of the 2024 class for Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Vancouver Island
-
'Significant flood' damages city hall in Langford, B.C.
The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
-
Daughter reunited with father for first time in 38 years
Tanya Ellis is nervous while walking along Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on an unexpected journey.