BARRIE
Barrie

    • Advocates sit in windows for 24-hour addictions recovery centre fundraiser

     A 24-hour fundraiser in Barrie is bringing addiction recovery to the front and centre downtown this weekend.

    The 705 Recovery Community Centre launched its fourth annual Window Raise-a-Thon on Saturday, tasking four local advocates within the recovery community to sit in one of its windows for 24 hours.

    "Whatever it is you're struggling with, if we can't do it for you, we can connect you with the right resources," said Nicole Marsh, public relations manager with the recovery centre.

    It costs about $4,200 a month to run the downtown centre, and the 24-Hour Window Raise-a-Thon has a goal of $20,000.

    As the centre awaits its full charitable status approval, it has used fundraisers to help deliver its critical services.

    Opening in 2020, it has been successful so far, but the organization said that resources at the centre are running low.  

