Arrest made in downtown knife attack

    Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a man was attacked with a knife in the city's downtown core.

    Police responded to a call on June 22 just after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of 8th Street East, approximately two hours after a man had been attacked with a knife.

    Police say the victim suffered multiple lacerations and was taken to hospital to be treated, where he was released a short while later.

    On Tuesday, police arrested a 36-year-old Owen Sound man in connection to the attack.

    He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Possessing a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

    Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and believe the attack was related to a previous dispute.

    Police say the accused has remained in custody since his arrest.  

