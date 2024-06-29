BARRIE
Barrie

    • Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka

    Lightning flashes through the skies over Collingwood, Ont., on Wed., June 16, 2022 (Courtesy: Erin Dunglinson) Lightning flashes through the skies over Collingwood, Ont., on Wed., June 16, 2022 (Courtesy: Erin Dunglinson)
    A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

    Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and torrential rain are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening.

    The watch has been issued for:

    • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
    • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
    • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

    The weather agency says forecasted thunderstorms have the potential to become severe quickly.

    While they're expected to be isolated to the afternoon, Environment Canada says an organized line of thunderstorms may develop.  

