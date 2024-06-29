Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and torrential rain are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening.

The watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

The weather agency says forecasted thunderstorms have the potential to become severe quickly.

While they're expected to be isolated to the afternoon, Environment Canada says an organized line of thunderstorms may develop.