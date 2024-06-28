Police investigating death near Bayfield Street and Highway 400 in Barrie

Police are investigating a death near one of Barrie's busiest roads.

The OPP's crime unit closed down access to Hwy. 400 southbound from the westbound lane of Bayfield Street Friday night, while conducting a death investigation.

A nearby wooded area had also been cordoned off with caution tape by police.

Police reopened the roadway late Friday night and said that there was no risk to the public, but added that an investigation continues.

Investigators have not stated whether the death is considered suspicious or not.

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino