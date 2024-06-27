Construction on Orillia's boat launch parking lot has hit a few roadblocks.
The Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction contract was awarded to Best Link Paving on April 15, with a targeted completion date of June 29.
Several factors unfolded during the construction period that influenced the ability to meet that date. The new project opening date will be July 26.
Delays include:
- The lifting of French's Stand restaurant, foundation construction and renovation (work carried out by French's Stand business owners' contractor within the project work zone.).
- Rain and weather delays.
- Proximity of groundWwater requiring project design modifications.
- Supply chain and sub-contractor schedules.
City staff, along with contract administration assistance from Northern Lights Landscape Architects and the project contractor, Best Link Paving, have been diligently completing the steps required to move this project forward expeditiously.
Best Link Paving has worked six days a week to expedite the completion of the project components.
Work completed to date includes:
-
Underground work (asphalt and concrete removals, site grading, catch basins and storm sewers installation, and electrical infrastructure installation).
-
Curbing.
-
Surface concrete.
-
The installation of an engineered geogrid across all areas to be paved.
The contractor is now turning its attention to planting the landscape materials delivered to the site. The landscape materials are water-dependent, and the contractor is required to focus their workforce on installing this plant material and getting it on a watering program.
Additionally, the completion of the picnic and seating areas in the Northwest corner of the site requires additional concrete deliveries and heavy equipment access. This will be completed prior to paving the parking lot.
Paving and line painting the parking lot will be the final step of this project prior to opening day. The opening date for the project is for the end of July 26. The project is expected to be on budget.
The Canada Day celebrations are proceeding as planned. The Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot will not be open to the public during the Canada Day celebration weekend but the waterfront boardwalk and waterfront trail directly in front of the parking area and at the water's edge will be open and available along with the rest of the park.
Free public parking that provides access to the City's waterfront parks remains available in the Couchiching Beach Park main parking lot, the Terry Fox Circle, the Orillia Waterfront Centre parking lot, and the Veterans' Way parking lot. Lightfoot Drive now also provides 49 new free on-street parking spaces. Additionally, boat launch and boat trailer parking is available at the City's Collins Drive Boat Launch.
