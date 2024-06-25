Suspended driver arrested after abandoning crash scene in Huntsville

Police charged a Huntsville man with several charges, including impaired and dangerous driving, after finding an abandoned car in a ditch with significant damage.

Provincial police say they received a call about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 141 at Muskoka Road 35 in Huntsville on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to learn the driver and a passenger had left the scene.

The next evening, police were called to a theft in progress on Highway 60 in Algonquin Highlands Township.

When the police arrived, they identified the suspect involved in the theft as the same individual who had abandoned the wrecked vehicle the previous morning.

The 35-year-old accused faces over a dozen charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, vehicle theft, and driving a vehicle while suspended with no plates or a licence.

He was held for a bail hearing in Bracebridge.