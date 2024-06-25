Small business owners 'Mix and Mingle' to make change

Nearly 30 small business owners gathered at Grillicious Restaurant & Wine Bar on Tuesday to exchange ideas and offer support to other entrepreneurs from Simcoe County and beyond.

For the last year, every Tuesday, Annemarie Hill has encouraged business owners to gather in Barrie to discuss the importance of face-to-face connection while enjoying a beverage or perhaps an appetizer.

"As business owners during COVID-19, we were isolated; we were on Zoom. So this allows people to get out, face to face and build that relationship with people, and I think that's so important," says Hill.

The free event offers a platform for business owners to share their journey and receive feedback from Hill and other attendees to help expand their footprint in the industry.

Trent is a local business owner who says he's had great success with the weekly gathering.

"What I love is how you never know if that connection is going to change things. That person might not give you business, but they might meet someone next month and say, hey, I met a guy".

The social networking Mix & Mingle event runs every Tuesday until September 24th. You can find more information about the location dates and to RSVP here.