BARRIE -- Investigators are looking for witnesses to help them track down two suspects involved in a shooting late last week in Aurora.

York Regional Police say the victim was shot while sitting in his SUV around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Bayview Avenue and Stone Road.

Police allege the two men approached the victim in a grey sedan on Hackwood Crescent, and one of them shot him.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are asking witnesses, and anyone with surveillance or dashcam video of the area, to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.