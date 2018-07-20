Featured
Two arrested after stolen U-Haul crashes into Barrie home
A stolen U-Haul has extensive damage after crashing into a home in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Jim Holmes/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 1:40PM EDT
Two people were arrested after a stolen U-Haul crashed into a home in Barrie’s south end Friday morning.
Officers were called by multiple people to Hurst Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Police say the truck had crashed into a house and two people, a man and woman, fled the scene on foot.
Barrie Police say a 29-year-old Barrie man and 31-year-old Barrie woman were quickly located by officers and arrested.
Rob Durrett owns the home but wasn’t there at the time of the crash. He says a neighbour called him.
“It’s one thing to get the phone call. It’s a second thing to actually get here.”
Durrett says there is significant damage to his house.
“The guy took out an entire tree. That’s a maple that’s 20-feet high and it’s laying in the neighbour’s yard.”
He believes the city needs to do more about the excessive speeding on his street.
Police continue to investigate.
Police have arrested a 29-year-old Barrie man and a 31-year-old Barrie woman after a stolen U-Haul crashed into a home on Hurst Drive just before 7:30 a.m. The pair fled the area on foot & where located by police minutes later. Further information to come as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/H8CC9GMiRf— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 20, 2018