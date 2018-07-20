

CTV Barrie





Two people were arrested after a stolen U-Haul crashed into a home in Barrie’s south end Friday morning.

Officers were called by multiple people to Hurst Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the truck had crashed into a house and two people, a man and woman, fled the scene on foot.

Barrie Police say a 29-year-old Barrie man and 31-year-old Barrie woman were quickly located by officers and arrested.

Rob Durrett owns the home but wasn’t there at the time of the crash. He says a neighbour called him.

“It’s one thing to get the phone call. It’s a second thing to actually get here.”

Durrett says there is significant damage to his house.

“The guy took out an entire tree. That’s a maple that’s 20-feet high and it’s laying in the neighbour’s yard.”

He believes the city needs to do more about the excessive speeding on his street.

Police continue to investigate.