Two adults and one child have been taken to hospital following a serious head-on collision on Highway 26, east of Meaford on Monday.

A 56-year-old man driving a pickup truck involved in the crash was airlifted to hospital with life-altering injuries.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and her eight-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Highway 26 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey County OPP with this investigation is asked to contact them or call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.