BARRIE -- A Peterborough driver faces multiple charges after police suspected they were intoxicated following a traffic stop in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

According to police, officers stopped the 26-year-old driver for speeding around 10 p.m. on Highway 115 Tuesday.

Police say while stopped, "the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol."

The accused was charged with impaired driving and speeding and is scheduled to appear in a Peterborough court on March 31.