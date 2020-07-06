BARRIE -- A Toronto man is facing multiple charges following impaired operation investigation in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

According to police, officers with the Huronia West Detachment Marine Unit approached a vessel docked at the Sturgeon Point Marina on Saturday afternoon after hearing its engine revving.

Police say, when officers approached, a man was behind the wheel of the boat, moving the throttle back and forth while still attached to the dock.

According to police, officers noticed numerous indications of impairment, including difficulty turning the key when the man was asked to shut off the boat.

After a search of the vessel, police say officers found several plastic baggies and drug trafficking-related paraphernalia. A purple and white substance and $2,120 in cash were also found.

Nicolino Evangelisti of Toronto was arrested and faces multiple charges including:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) - contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 - contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He was held for a bail hearing on July 5.