BARRIE, ONT. -- A home on Wilson Road in Tiny Township was destroyed by two fires just hours apart.

It started Saturday evening. Crews were able to get the fire under control near midnight hour. At that point, the home was handed back over to the owner. However, the fire started up a second time a few hours later.

"With all the tall grass and the dry grass, it can be a potential challenge if the wind gets up," said Fire Chief Dave Flewelling.

The only thing left standing is a silo that was attached to the home and part of a back deck. Three people were inside the house at the time. All three were able to get out safely.

"At 4:00 a.m., my dog started barking, and I looked out the window, and the sky was a glow," said Nick Giordano, the next-door neighbour. "You couldn't see the house from the flames, and it was like 30 feet above the roof".

Giordano says he was concerned the massive blaze would jump to his property or into the nearby bush.

Fire crews are still not sure what caused the fire or where it started. About 30 firefighters were involved.

The property has now been turned back over to the homeowner for a second time. The fire marshal has been notified but will not be called in to investigate.