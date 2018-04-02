

CTV Barrie





Roads have reopened and power has been restored to most customers after a windy, winter-like storm in central Ontario.

Hydro One is reporting outages for more than 4,000 customers across the region as of 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. Across the province, more than 8,000 customers are still in the dark.

The power company says the largest outages in central Ontario affects 2,100 customers around Minden.

At its peak, the storm knocked out power to 85,000 customers across the province.

For the latest on Hydro One power outages click here

Officials closed several roads around the region on Wednesday night because of whiteout conditions and minor collisions.

At one point on Wednesday, the County of Simcoe Paramedic Service said they were at eight different multi-vehicle crashes, including one on Highway 400 which involved at least 36 vehicles. So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews had asked people to avoid any unnecessary travel because conditions were so bad.

Any roads that were closed because of the weather have since reopened.