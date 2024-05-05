Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic

Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

Around 200 military personnel gathered in Downtown Barrie to honour the thousands of Canadian lives that were lost during what was the longest battle of World War II.

The Battle of the Atlantic spanned from 1939 to 1945, and is commemorated every year on the first Sunday of May by legions across the country.

"Over two thousand Canadian sailors, 900 Royal Canadian Air Force and 17-hundred Merchant Navy gave their lives during that battle," said Commodore Jason Armstrong of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Troops from local Navy, Army and Air Force bases marched around Meridian Place, before taking part in a remembrance ceremony at Memorial Square. They ranged from veterans who previously served to young cadets.

Wreaths were also laid in traditional military fashion for each base so that their veterans can be remembered from generation to generation.

"Today was amazing," said Deputy-Commander Peter Antonew of Canadian Forces Base Borden. "We see the past with the veterans, the present with those members from the base, and the future with the cadets."

The young cadets were also honoured at the event.

"Recognizing what happened I think is an important step in making sure it doesn't happen again," said Daniela Gualtieri Da Silva, Chief Petty Officer of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Barrie. "We need to be able to recognize the sacrifice that many soldiers and many civilians made for our country."

There will also be a special parade in Barrie on Thursday, June 6th to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.