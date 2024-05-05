BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local bakery brings community together for Orthodox Easter

    Customers enjoy Greek food at the Greekery bakeshop in Barrie, Ont on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan). Customers enjoy Greek food at the Greekery bakeshop in Barrie, Ont on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/ Dave Sullivan).
    Share

    Sunday marked Easter for Orthodox Christians, and in Simcoe County a family run bakery held an event to bring the orthodox community together.

    In Angus, owners of the Greekery Bakeshop held a Greek Easter barbecue.

    The event was organized by owner’s Costa and Deanna Riska, who prepared lamb, sausages and other Greek meals for their customers.

    The owners first opened their business in March of 2022, with the bakery featuring Greek frappes, homemade Greek sweets such as baklavas, becoming the first Greek bakery in Simcoe County.

    The owners say they hope to continue their Easter barbecue for many years to come.

    The Greekery Bakeshop is located at 223 Mill St., Unit 4, in Angus, Ontario.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News