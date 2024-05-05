Local bakery brings community together for Orthodox Easter

Sunday marked Easter for Orthodox Christians, and in Simcoe County a family run bakery held an event to bring the orthodox community together.

In Angus, owners of the Greekery Bakeshop held a Greek Easter barbecue.

The event was organized by owner’s Costa and Deanna Riska, who prepared lamb, sausages and other Greek meals for their customers.

The owners first opened their business in March of 2022, with the bakery featuring Greek frappes, homemade Greek sweets such as baklavas, becoming the first Greek bakery in Simcoe County.

The owners say they hope to continue their Easter barbecue for many years to come.

The Greekery Bakeshop is located at 223 Mill St., Unit 4, in Angus, Ontario.