BARRIE
Barrie

    • Game Exchange convention returns to Barrie

    People shop at the game exchange in Barrie, Ont, on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/Barrie). People shop at the game exchange in Barrie, Ont, on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/Barrie).
    Share

    Hundreds of people were in attendance for this years Barrie Game Exchange convention.

    The event featured more than 200 vendors selling items such as video games, collectibles and an assortment of toys.

    The event was held at the East Bayfield community centre and ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Those attending were also able to take part in a cosplay contest.

    General admission was $15 dollars and $40 for VIP packages.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News