Game Exchange convention returns to Barrie

Hundreds of people were in attendance for this years Barrie Game Exchange convention.

The event featured more than 200 vendors selling items such as video games, collectibles and an assortment of toys.

The event was held at the East Bayfield community centre and ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Those attending were also able to take part in a cosplay contest.

General admission was $15 dollars and $40 for VIP packages.