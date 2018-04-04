

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police now confirm that at least 36 vehicles were involved in a series of collisions on Highway 400 in Barrie.

The crashes happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, north of Bayfield Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The County of Simcoe Paramedic Service confirms that four people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“It was a little bit dramatic. We were coming down the highway and it was pretty much whiteouts. One of the big trucks went completely sideways inside the road and turned around and tried to avoid it a little bit. Another car hit us and we ended up going spinning,” one woman said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Duckworth Street and Bayfield.

Police say the cause of the crash is believed to be weather related.

“There was a whiteout out there and everybody was at a standstill. By the time I noticed it was a little too late. I ended up ramming somebody in the backend,” another driver said.

People are being asked by officials to avoid any unnecessary travel.

The Ministry of Transportation says Highway 400 has reopened.