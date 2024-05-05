BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice

    Families take part in the hike for hospice event in Loretto, Ont, on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/ Steve Mann). Families take part in the hike for hospice event in Loretto, Ont, on May 5, 2024 (CTV News/ Steve Mann).
    The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.

    More than 400 people took part in the event which was held at Mardon Stables in Loretto, to raise money for the hospice located in Alliston.

    According to Matthews House, over the last 15 years, the annual walk has raised more than $1,125,000, which has supported care programs at the hospice.

    Participants of all ages and even family pets walked along the route, as many of those who took part walked in honour of a loved one.

    Matthews House says more than 1059 donations were made at this years event.

