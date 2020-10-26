Advertisement
The desperate search for Siem one week after teen's disappearance
BARRIE, ONT. -- It's been one week since 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi disappeared in Bradford, and another day for search and rescue teams, along with the OPP helicopter, as they try desperately to track down the missing boy.
"We need a tip," said Sgt. Dave Phillips. "It's going to be that one tip that blows this wide open. Somebody somewhere knows something."
Police obtained security camera video during their extensive canvassing of the area, which also updated the timeline of Siem's disappearance, showing the teen heading north on Longview Avenue in Bradford at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators are urging residents to check their security footage for anything that could assist in the case.
South Simcoe Police set up an evidence portal where the public can upload video and images that could help bring Siem home.
"We've had great success with members of the digital online community providing tips. All of those tips are very well appreciated," Phillips said.
Beyond that, police are appealing to residents to check their properties extensively for the boy.
"What we are asking is if you have a piece of property here in Bradford, can you search your property, search your out-buildings, maybe a boat, a trailer, or something on the property. Have a look," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.
Phillips said he likes to play Fortnite online and is urging gamers to pay close attention.
"If you're a fellow gamer or something like that, that interacts with Siem online, or something like that, we'd love to hear from you," Phillips added.
Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago, and on Thursday, his father and sister issued an emotional plea for his return that resonated with residents, like Judith Brown, who offered to help in the search.
"I'm a mom. I have two boys. I saw his sister and his dad, and it brought me to tears. Like, I haven't cried for a long time, but when I saw them pleading, begging for him to come home, it just broke my heart," she said.
Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.