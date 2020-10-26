BARRIE, ONT. -- It's been one week since 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi disappeared in Bradford, and another day for search and rescue teams, along with the OPP helicopter, as they try desperately to track down the missing boy.

"We need a tip," said Sgt. Dave Phillips. "It's going to be that one tip that blows this wide open. Somebody somewhere knows something."

Police obtained security camera video during their extensive canvassing of the area, which also updated the timeline of Siem's disappearance, showing the teen heading north on Longview Avenue in Bradford at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators are urging residents to check their security footage for anything that could assist in the case.

South Simcoe Police set up an evidence portal where the public can upload video and images that could help bring Siem home.

"We've had great success with members of the digital online community providing tips. All of those tips are very well appreciated," Phillips said.

Beyond that, police are appealing to residents to check their properties extensively for the boy.

"What we are asking is if you have a piece of property here in Bradford, can you search your property, search your out-buildings, maybe a boat, a trailer, or something on the property. Have a look," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.

UPDATE#1 OCT. 29/20 SEARCH FOR MISSING YOUTH: Here is Acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips from the morning media briefing. We were joined by Fire Chief @ChiefRaeburn as members of his team are volunteering in the search efforts today. @BWG_Fire @Innisfil_FIRE @yrp @OPP_CR #FindSiem pic.twitter.com/9JfYBtL9rW — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Phillips said he likes to play Fortnite online and is urging gamers to pay close attention.

"If you're a fellow gamer or something like that, that interacts with Siem online, or something like that, we'd love to hear from you," Phillips added.

Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago, and on Thursday, his father and sister issued an emotional plea for his return that resonated with residents, like Judith Brown, who offered to help in the search.

"I'm a mom. I have two boys. I saw his sister and his dad, and it brought me to tears. Like, I haven't cried for a long time, but when I saw them pleading, begging for him to come home, it just broke my heart," she said.

"We are worried about you. We love you and we miss you. Please come home." Family of missing #Bradford teen Siem Zerezghi makes emotional plea. Older sister Ruta Zerezghi and father Andmariam Hailemichael speak to media. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/d364VbDLOS — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 29, 2020

Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.