Temporary shelter in Barrie 'winding down' to allow for future affordable housing development

The County of Simcoe is winding down operations at a temporary homeless shelter in Barrie.

The County says the Rose Street shelter will remain open until April 30 at reduced capacity.

In a news release on Tuesday, the County noted current shelter users would " be assisted in finding permanent housing options, or, as necessary, further supported through the permanent shelter system."

The temporary 50-bed shelter run by the Busby Centre opened in December to provide a warm place during the winter nights for those in need.

The County invested $800,000 to open the shelter, with the City of Barrie contributing another $400,000, which Warden Basil Clarke said was a necessary investment to ensure the safety of the homeless community..

According to the County, the Rose Street site will be used for an affordable housing development "in the future."