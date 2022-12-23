Rose Street temporary shelter in Barrie opens Friday for overnight guests in need

The plunging temperatures are catching the attention of many, especially those with no place to call home this winter.

Fortunately, the County of Simcoe's new temporary shelter on Rose Street in Barrie has opened to provide a warm and safe place for those in need.

The shelter, which the Busby Centre is running, will have the capacity to house up to 50 people.

Each room has two bunk beds, two showers and a washroom.

The temporary shelter consists of five mobile units that have been converted into one large facility. It's expected to be at capacity within weeks due to the high demand.

Sarah Peddle, Busby Centre's executive director, stated that the shelter will be open every night, regardless of the temperature, and will stay open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to provide a place of refuge from the harsh winter conditions.

While the shelter will not be open during the day, it is always looking for volunteers who can offer a few hours a month to help support clients.

Peddle encourages those in need of shelter to head to 88 Mulcaster Street in downtown Barrie. There they will go through the triage process, after which they will be assigned a bed at either Rose Street or Mulcaster Street.

The shelter will start bringing in clients at 7:00 pm on Friday.

The County has invested $800,000 in the project, with the City of Barrie contributing an additional $400,000.

Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke pointed out the investment may be a significant one, it's also necessary to ensure that those who are experiencing homelessness have a warm and safe place to stay during the cold winter months.