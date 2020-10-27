BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia OPP is investigating two separate robberies at ATMs where a Taser was used to demand cash.

On Sunday, police say a suspect robbed a person at a Coboconk bank ATM of $300, armed with the stun gun and then ran from the scene.

The following day, police say a man approached another victim at a drive-thru ATM on Monarch Drive in Orillia. They say he also brandished a Taser and demanded cash.

Police say the victim drove off, leaving the bank card in the machine.

They say the suspect made several failed attempts to withdraw money before taking off.

The K9 unit tried to track him but was unsuccessful.

It is not clear if the same suspect is responsible for both crimes.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.