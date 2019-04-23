

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a fire that destroyed nearly everything in its path on Monday in Bracebridge.

Fire officials say a resident across the lake noticed the smoke and called 9-1-1.

Emergency crews arrived to find multiple fires raging. The summer house, located on a private road on Weismuller Lake, was fully engulfed in flames, and two cars in the driveway were also burning.

No one was injured.

The fire is believed to be suspicious and the scene has been turned over to police.

“There’s a significant amount of property damage, so it’s important to analyze the evidence while it’s fresh and make all the determinations while we can in the event it unfolds into something more significant,” Bracebridge OPP Const. James Reading said.

The OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

There is no damage estimate at this point.