BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect wanted in connection with downtown Bradford stabbing

    South Simcoe police conduct an investigation in downtown Bradford, Ont., on Fri., March 1, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) South Simcoe police conduct an investigation in downtown Bradford, Ont., on Fri., March 1, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Bradford late last week.

    South Simcoe police say a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the face at an apartment on Holland Street West and Barrie Road.

    The victim, a 54-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect fled the scene, and officers launched an investigation, roping off the area with yellow police tape.

    Police say the suspect is a 39-year-old man of no fixed address who faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police determined there was no threat to public safety and said this was an isolated incident.

    It's unclear if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News