Police investigate 'isolated incident' in downtown Bradford

There was a significant police presence in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.

Officers sectioned off an area with yellow police tape at Holland Street West and Barrie Road.

While details are limited at this time, police say the situation is an isolated incident, and it's "believed to be no known threat to public safety."

A few hours later, officers cleared the area, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

