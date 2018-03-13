

CTV Barrie





A Wasaga Beach senior took home the top prize on an instant lottery ticket.

Violet Adams was stunned when she scanned her Instant Giant Money Multiplier ticket and found out she won $250,000.

“I must have checked it over about 10 times before I went back to the store to have it validated,” she said in a statement released by OLG.

The 80 year old plans to share her winnings with her children and renovate her home.

“I’m very happy and excited.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Mac’s convenience store on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.