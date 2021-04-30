BARRIE, ONT. -- Batten down the hatches, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong wind gusts throughout the day Friday.

The northwesterly winds are expected to gust between 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

These strong winds, developing Friday morning, will continue into the evening before easing.

Environment Canada reminds people that winds this strong can toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break.

People should prepare for potential power outages in southern, central and northern Ontario.

In a release Friday, Hydro One stated, "With heavy rain forecasted, Hydro One is also reminding customers to prepare for the potential risk of localized flooding."

The company is also urging customers to restock family emergency kits.

CTV's weather specialist KC Colby says as April is waving goodbye, May arrives tomorrow with 13 C, fair skies and 60 per cent chance of showers.