Still no suspects one year after Simcoe County man found bound and lifeless on farm

It has been one year since a horrifying discovery in Adjala-Tosorontio, and police still need the public's help solving who killed Gord Banks and left him outside a farm with his hands and feet bound.

Banks lived on a licenced cannabis farm along the Third Concession until his lifeless body was discovered on Sept. 8, 2021.

OPP Const. Cindy Jacome had previously said police found evidence the 60-year-old man was involved in a physical confrontation before his death.

The circumstances leading to his death are still under investigation as the police try to determine who wanted Banks dead and why.

Days after his body was found, police said they believed Banks was targeted.

That theory hasn't changed.

Police say it appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no further concern for public safety.

It wasn't until four months after the grim discovery police ruled the death a homicide.

"The OPP are seeking the public's assistance to help bring resolution to the Banks family," said OPP Const. Cindy Jacome.

The man's family didn't offer a comment on his death, but a friend said Banks was a good man who didn't deserve his tragic end.

Neighbours along the Third Concession say they haven't heard much information from investigators who spent several days following the discovery of Banks' body canvassing the area, including the expansive property where cannabis had been grown.

To date, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the death.



