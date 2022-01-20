Death of Simcoe County man found with hands and feet bound ruled a homicide: OPP

Nottawasaga OPP has ruled that a suspicious death from last year in Adjala-Tosorontio was a homicide.

Police were called to a rural property on Concession Road 3 on Sept. 8 around 9 a.m. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Gordon Banks, was found outside the property with his hands and feet bound.

Those who knew Banks say the property where he was found is licenced to produce cannabis, but police have not confirmed.

At the time, Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit officers said they believed his death might have been targeted.

In a statement on Thursday, police say that investigators found evidence that suggested that there was a physical confrontation before he died.

OPP says there is no threat to public safety and encourages anyone to come forward with any information about the incident.