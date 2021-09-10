Simcoe County man's body found with hands and feet bound

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered in Adjala-Tosorontio with his hands and feet bound.

The victim, identified as Gordon Banks, was found Wednesday morning on his back outside a large rural property on Concession Road 3 near Highway 9.

Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit officers say they believe his death may have been targeted but have yet to release any further information.

Those who knew Banks tell CTV News Barrie the farm where his lifeless body was discovered is licenced to produce medical cannabis, but police have yet to confirm.

At this time, the police don't have anyone in custody but say there is no threat to public safety.

They have not released information on how the man died. The coroner's office is assisting in the investigation.

Police have been collecting evidence in the area over the past two days.

"Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time of the incident," the OPP states in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.