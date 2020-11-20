BARRIE, ONT. -- Another staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Sunset Manor in Collingwood.

The county said the infected staff member last worked Nov. 13, three days later symptoms developed, and the staffer sought immediate testing "and advised the home that they would not be reporting to work."

The health unit investigated the case and determined there was no increased risk for those who were in contact with the infected individual.

Still, the county is taking extra precautions by isolating residents who may have been in contact with that staff member during the individual's most recent shift.

The facility has had positive cases in two staff members and one resident who remains in isolation.