BARRIE, ONT. -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to climb across Simcoe Muskoka on Friday, with 39 new infections reported.

Since Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit has logged 203 cases, the highest number of diagnoses in a single week yet, and significantly higher than the past record of 141.

Friday afternoon the province announced that on Monday at 12:01 a.m., Simcoe Muskoka would shift from the yellow zone on the province's colour-coded COVID-19 restriction system to orange or intermediate measures.

The numbers released Friday show new cases in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, and single cases in Essa, Lake of Bays, Orillia, Severn, and Tay, with one case location pending.

There are currently 223 active cases across the region, including 10 people who are in the hospital with the virus.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in schools

Several schools across Simcoe Muskoka in the Catholic and public boards have reported cases, Willow Landing Elementary School being the most recent.

Fifty-two people, mostly seniors, have died with COVID-19 across Simcoe Muskoka.

Public health has declared outbreaks at four seniors' homes, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Allandale Station Retirement Residence in Barrie, Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford and Sunset Manor in Collingwood.

The health unit reported earlier this week that I.O.O.F. Seniors Home in Barrie was cleared of its outbreak after declaring it on Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, Ontario continues to fight the surging spread of COVID-19 as it reports 1,418 new cases, plus eight new virus-related deaths.