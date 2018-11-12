

A unique park nestled in the city of Barrie along the south shore of Kempenfelt Bay was the setting of a special tour on Monday.

Every step through Barrie’s Military Heritage Park is a step through time that commemorates Canada’s military history.

Today, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took in the history at the park with the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Marco Mendicino. The mayor used the opportunity to showcase how the city utilized the $500,000 it received in federal funding.

“What a great way to both honour and memorialize the sacrifices that were made,” said Mendicino.

The park recognizes Barrie’s military history and ongoing relationships with CFB Borden through the creation of landforms that symbolically reference locations in the world where military campaigns were held.

It officially opened to the public on October 27, 2017.

