BARRIE, ONT. -- The mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is taking criticism on the chin for the town's decision to close several facilities after eight COVID-19 cases were identified in the past week.

The Grey Bruce health unit reports the cases came from a single exposure source.

As a precaution, the town council closed the town hall and arenas in Wiarton and Sauble for 14 days, stalling the minor hockey season.

Mayor Janice Jackson said she would rather be criticized for being proactive than for doing nothing.

"They have to trace 20 people for each of those eight cases, and so that's how quickly something like this can spread.

If it was just confined to eight people, and it wasn't going to go any further, then absolutely, we would have no concern," said Jackson. "We just want to knock it down really fast and be done with it."