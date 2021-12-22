Snow squall warning in effect for Simcoe County, Grey Bruce

A snow squall warning is in effect as the snow falls over Simcoe County, with 10 to 15 centimetres possible on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says that flurries and brief snow squalls should weaken by the afternoon before reintensifying Wednesday evening.

Motorists should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially in typical white-out areas.

Grey Bruce is under a snow squall warning with the possibility of 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall.

"Sudden near-zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow," the weather agency describes for motorists.

The squalls are expected to continue throughout the day.

Meanwhile, police remind motorists to clear all snow and ice from vehicles before venturing out onto the roads.

"Don't shortcut safety. Lives depend on it," Ontario Provincial Police posted on social media Wednesday morning.

Drivers could face a $110 fine for not clearing their view properly.