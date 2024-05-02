Concerns over uptick in fatal motorcycle-related incidents in Muskoka
As Muskoka gears up for an influx of visitors with the arrival of warmer weather, the Bracebridge OPP Detachment is taking proactive measures to ensure road safety, particularly for motorcycle enthusiasts.
With May marking Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the OPP is issuing a reminder to all road users to exercise heightened caution and awareness.
Last year, the Bracebridge detachment experienced a concerning uptick in fatal motorcycle-related incidents, recording the highest number of such occurrences within the OPP Central Region.
"The most common factors for these incidents are inattentive driving and speed," noted OPP Insp. Wade Beebe.
Beebe emphasized the necessity of prioritizing safety on Muskoka's roads, which witness a surge in traffic during the spring and summer months as people flock to enjoy the region's scenic landscapes and recreational offerings.
To address these safety concerns, the OPP is launching Motorcycle Safety Week, aimed at providing essential tips for both motorcyclists and drivers to ensure safe travels for all.
Among the safety recommendations offered by the OPP are dressing to enhance visibility and protection, adhering to speed limits, driving defensively, and considering specialized training opportunities for motorcycle enthusiasts.
Additionally, the OPP urges drivers of passenger vehicles to exercise caution, particularly at intersections and when changing lanes, to minimize the risk of accidents involving motorcycles.
"Be cautious of the increase in traffic and pedestrians by obeying the speed limits, being patient, and sharing the roads," the Ontario police service concluded.
