Police remind motorists to clear all snow from vehicles before driving

Police are asking drivers to take the time to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice before heading out onto roadways.

"The Highway Traffic Act requires that drivers have a clear view to the front and sides of their vehicles," Huntsville OPP tweeted on Tuesday, adding pictures of a snow-covered vehicle.

South Simcoe Police also took to social media with the same reminder.

"Clear ALL snow and ice off your vehicle before you hit the road," police tweeted. "Scraper and brush in the car."

They also posted an image of a vehicle adding the driver received a warning after being stopped while travelling along Highway 89 at Highway 400.

Police remind motorists to remove all snow and ice from vehicles before heading onto roadways. (South Simcoe Police)

Snow or ice on the body of a car can be considered a safety hazard.

Ontario drivers can face a fine if pulled over for not properly clearing snow from the entire vehicle.