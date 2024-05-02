Suspects use counterfeit money to make big purchases in Bradford

Police in Bradford are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects accused of making purchases with counterfeit money.

South Simcoe police say two men were captured on security video on Saturday making "high value" transactions with fake U.S. bills at a local retailer.

"We urge anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals to come forward and contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers," the service stated in a release.

Officials encourage business owners and staff to be watchful for counterfeit bills following the incident.