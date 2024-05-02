BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspects use counterfeit money to make big purchases in Bradford

    Police released images of two men wanted in connection with fraudulent money being used in Bradford, Ont., on Sat., April 27, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services) Police released images of two men wanted in connection with fraudulent money being used in Bradford, Ont., on Sat., April 27, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)
    Share

    Police in Bradford are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects accused of making purchases with counterfeit money.

    South Simcoe police say two men were captured on security video on Saturday making "high value" transactions with fake U.S. bills at a local retailer.

    "We urge anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals to come forward and contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers," the service stated in a release.

    Officials encourage business owners and staff to be watchful for counterfeit bills following the incident.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News